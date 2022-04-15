Indore: ​DAVV issues admit cards for DET

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has issued admit cards for the doctoral entrance test (DET)-2022 to be held on April 19.

Candidates can download their admit card from DAVV's website.

As many as 6,274 candidates have applied for DET-2022 to be conducted by DAVV after a gap of 28 months.

The exam will be conducted for 1,215 seats in PhD programmes offered by DAVV.

Maximum vacancies, to be precise 327, are in management subject followed by commerce subject in which vacancies figure is 234.

DET-2022 is going to be the biggest PhD entrance exam in terms of the number of seats.

Exam would be held in a single shift on the UTD campus on April 19.

The last DET was held in December 2019. Since then the university failed to hold an entrance exam for PhD programmes.

Two months ago, the university finally announced plans to hold DET on March 26. However, the exam date was extended to April 19 later.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 12:35 AM IST