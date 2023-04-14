 Indore: DAVV gives 3 day ultimatum to college for sending internal marks
Indore: DAVV gives 3 day ultimatum to college for sending internal marks

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, April 14, 2023, 12:15 AM IST
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has given three days ultimatum to colleges for sending internal marks of UG final year students or it would levy hefty penalty.

Colleges are required to send internal marks of students online to the university ahead of commencement of exams. The UG final year exams had started on March 15. Nearly a month had passed but merely 60 out of 270 colleges under DAVV sent marks to the university.

The evaluation of answer books is underway and soon result preparation work will start. The results could not be prepared without internal marks so the university had given three days ultimatum to the defiant colleges stating that it would levy Rs 1000 per student penalty if deadline is not met.

The university also made it clear that the principal or the management of the college would have to bear the penalty amount and not the students.

Indore: People of India want change of power, says Akhilesh; avoids reply on whether SP will join...
