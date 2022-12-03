Indore: DAVV gets 3 more ARs; all 8 positions filled 

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): All positions of an assistant registrar at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) have now been filled as the Department of Higher Education has transferred three ARs from other universities in the state to DAVV.

All the three ARs shifted to the DAVV are women. They are Veena Gupta, Pushpanjali Ajnare and Bhawna Patne. With their transfer here, all eight positions of assistant registrars have now been filled at DAVV.

However, currently there are only two deputy registrars in DAVV while the authorised number of deputy registrars is four.

The two deputy registrars are Pajwal Khare and Rachna Thakur while Anil Sharma is also a deputy registrar but he is posted as in-charge registrar at DAVV.

While one deputy registrar position is lying vacant for the past two years, another got vacant lately when deputy registrar RK Baghel was transferred from DAVV to Jiwali University as in-charge registrar.