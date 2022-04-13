Indore: DAVV forwards ‘paper leak’ case to cyber cell

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has forwarded the “paper leak” case to the cyber cell even as NSUI activists staged a protest on the RNT Marg campus seeking strict action against people involved in the leak. “Given the seriousness of the case, we forwarded it to the cyber cell for a probe,” said registrar Anil Sharma.

Generally, DAVV takes action against students if they are found using unfair means during exams. But this was a case of “paper leak” on mobile phones through WhatsApp, so the matter has been forwarded to the cyber cell for investigation.

The cyber cell will register an FIR in the matter if DAVV’s suspicion of paper leak is found true in scrutiny of the mobile phones seized from students.

Smartphones of four students were confiscated by a flying squad of the DAVV when they were standing outside the examination hall and checking their gadgets.

When quizzed, the students had stated that they had received a question paper of English on their mobile phones minutes before commencement of the examination for the same subject on Saturday. They said they had received the question paper on a WhatsApp group of their coaching institute. The flying squad members had seized the mobile phones and switched them off so that students could not delete the question papers received on their phones.

How did paper get ‘leaked’?

DAVV officials believe that the question paper was leaked through a mobile phone from one of the exam centres. DAVV sends a bundle of question papers to an exam centre five days ahead of any exam. The college keeps the bundle at the police station close to the campus. An hour before exam begins, college employees reach the police station and bring the bundle back from police station. The bundle is opened 20 minutes before the exam in the presence of examination superintendent. The question papers are then kept in separate envelopes and handed over to the invigilators who distribute the papers among the students.

DAVV sources said that, during these 20 minutes, someone clicked a picture of the question paper from their mobile phones and posted it on WhatsApp.

3 coaching institutes under suspicion

DAVV sources said three coaching institutes were under suspicion in the alleged paper leak case. Students who had received the question paper on their mobile phones had told the flying squad members that they received the paper on their mobile phones on a WhatsApp group of a coaching institute. Sources said the students had disclosed the names of three coaching institutes in the matter.

