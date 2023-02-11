Indore: DAVV first in state to submit data required for AISHE

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya – the lone Grade A+ accredited state run university of Madhya Pradesh, stood No 1 in the state in getting affiliated colleges to submit data required for All India Survey for Higher Education.

“The state coordinator of AISHE informed us that all the colleges affiliated to DAVV uploaded details required for AISHE on its portal. The coordinator also informed us that we the first university to do it in the state,” said Dr Rajeev Dixit, director of the College Development Council at DAVV.

DAVV had threatened colleges of disaffiliation if they failed to submit their details about students, faculty, facilities, infrastructure etc on AISHE portal till January 20. However, the deadline was then extended to February 20.

“Nearly 260 out of 270 colleges had uploaded the data on AISHE portal by January 20. The remaining colleges did the needful by February 11,” Dixit said.

The Union ministry of education's survey covers all the institutions in the country engaged in imparting higher education. Data is being collected on several parameters—such as teachers, student enrolment, programmes, examination results, education finance and infrastructure. Indicators of educational development—such as institution density, gross enrolment ratio, pupil-teacher ratio, gender parity index and per student expenditure—are also calculated from the data collected through AISHE. The objective of collecting the data is to make informed policy decisions and research for the development of the education sector.

