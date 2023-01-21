Indore: DAVV extends AISHE deadline to Feb 20

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya failed to be firm over the deadline issued to colleges for uploading information sought by All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE).

The day on which deadline was expiring, DAVV extended the last date for submitting details related to faculty, students, available facilities and infrastructure with AISHE.

The university on Thursday released a list of 11 colleges which have not uploaded their data on the AISHE portal. The list also contains Atal Behari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College.

DAVV had fixed January 20 as the deadline asking colleges to adhere to it but it extended the deadline by a month.

Director of the College Development Council at DAVV, Dr Rajeev Dixit said the deadline has been extended in view of communiqué from AISHE.

“We have got information from AISHE that colleges can upload information for AISHE on its portal till February end. In view of that, we have extended deadline to February 20,” he said.

Earlier, DAVV registrar Ajay Verma had warned colleges of disaffiliation if they failed to submitted information sought for AISHE till January 20.

In a warning letter to the colleges, Verma had said, “It seems that your institute does not want to participate in AISHE even when it is a must. Take this letter as a final warning. The colleges which do not provide information related to faculty, students, available facilities and infrastructure for AISHE by January 20 will face disaffiliation in the next academic session.”

The Union ministry of education's survey covers all the institutions in the country engaged in imparting higher education. Data is being collected on several parameters—such as teachers, student enrolment, programmes, examination results, education finance and infrastructure. Indicators of educational development—such as institution density, gross enrolment ratio, pupil-teacher ratio, gender parity index and per student expenditure—are also calculated from the data collected through AISHE. The objective of collecting the data is to make informed policy decisions and research for the development of the education sector.

