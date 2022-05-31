Indore: ​DAVV exams may get hit as employees put on poll duty

Representative pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya’s first-year exams of UG courses and law courses exams ​is ​likely to get hit as around 50 of its employees, including from ​the ​examination and confidential departments, ​have been put on poll duty.

Nearly 50 employees of DAVV ​are ​deployed at ​the ​collectorate for training in view of ​the ​urban body and panchayat elections.

DAVV officials said that exams and result preparation are being affected in the university​ as so many DAVV employees have been put on poll duty.​

In such a situation, the examinations of the first-year undergraduate and law courses may be delayed. While BA, BCom and BSc first year exams are already running two months behind schedule, LLB-LLM first semester ​is ​a good six months late.