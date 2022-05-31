Indore: ​DAVV exams may get hit as employees put on poll duty

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)
Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya’s first-year exams of UG courses and law courses exams is likely to get hit as around 50 of its employees, including from the examination and confidential departments, have been put on poll duty.
Nearly 50 employees of DAVV are deployed at the collectorate for training in view of the urban body and panchayat elections.
DAVV officials said that exams and result preparation are being affected in the university as so many DAVV employees have been put on poll duty.
In such a situation, the examinations of the first-year undergraduate and law courses may be delayed. While BA, BCom and BSc first year exams are already running two months behind schedule, LLB-LLM first semester is a good six months late.
