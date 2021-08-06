Indore: DAVV employees end strike after Thakur is shifted from establishment dept

Indore

The indefinite strike by non-teaching employees of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) came to an end on Friday after the university administration accepted their one point demand of shifting deputy registrar Rachna Thakur from establishment department.

Thakur has been shifted to the examination department, a crucial department of any university. She will continue to hold charge of confidential department. In her place, RK Baghel has been made incharge of establishment department while Prajwal Khare has been shifted to administration department.

Non-teaching employees of DAVV had gone on indefinite strike demanding her removal from establishment department as they were unhappy with her functioning.

Initially, the university administration was unwilling to to accept the demand of employees, but relented on Friday as the issue had started taking political colour.

Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla met vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain on Friday afternoon and said that his party will side with striking employees if their demand was not met.

In the evening, three EC members reached university and a meeting was held wherein it was decided that departments of all three deputy registrars at DAVV should be changed.

The rejig was done in the evening after which employees called off their strike.

The tussle between the employees and university administration was hitting interest of students. In fact, they are the worst hit lot.

While results of BA final and BBA final could not be declared due to the strike, withheld results of BCom and BSc final year could also be not cleared due to unaddressed queries.