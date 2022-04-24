Indore: DAVV EC member finds place in national panel

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) executive council member Dr Jagdish Chouhan has been appointed by Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change as member in its Technical Review Committee (TRC) under Hazardous and other Wastes (Management and Transboundary Movement) Rules, 2016.

The committee was reconstituted recently.

Indore resident Chouhan, who is also director of Divine Waste Management & Services and holds PhD in waste management, is the only person from Madhya Pradesh who has found a place in the national level committee.

The work done by him in the field of waste management and his educational qualification became grounds for his appointment in committee. His tenure will be for three years.

“The committee approves proposals of technology and related industries for hazardous waste management across the country, applications and compliances under the Act and proposals of industries,” Chouhan said.

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 12:48 AM IST