Indore: DAVV declares merit list, the university also announced the counseling schedule

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Monday released merit list of students vying for admissions in courses offered by its teaching departments.

Besides, the university also announced the counselling schedule.

After cancellation of common entrance test, the university has decided to grant admission on the basis of merit of students in qualifying exams.

“The merit list has been prepared on the basis of qualifying exam,” said DAVV media coordinator Chandan Gupta. The university also declared schedule for counselling which will be held between August 8 and 11. The schedule can be checked on the university website.

The university has asked the students to bring along a demand draft of Rs 10,000 in favour of registration. If the student will get admission he would have to submit the demand draft.

Documents required for counseling

1. Passport Photographs - 02 Nos.

2. Copy of counselling registration form

3. Printout of Merit obtained through login id.

4. Marksheet of qualifying exam - Original and Photocopy

5. Proof of Age - Original for verification + 1 Photocopy

6. Transfer Certificate - Original + Photocopy

7. Migration Certificate - Original + Photocopy

8. Caste Certificate - Original for verification + Photocopy

9. EWS certificate from competent authority (Only for MP domicile)