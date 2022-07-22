Indore: DAVV debars student for two years after detecting serious UFM case

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has debarred a girl student for two years after detecting a serious case of use of unfair means (UFM) by her in exams.

“The student had somehow managed to steal an answer book from an exam centre and used it to write answers of another exam and then pin it to the answer book of that exam,” a member of the UFM committee said.

The member said that her act was caught by the teacher who was evaluating her answer book. “All answer books of DAVV are stitched with thread. However, the one submitted by the students was attached using pins. The evaluator informed the university about the malpractice,” he said.

The case was put before the UFM committee which resolved that she cheated in the exam but could not reach a conclusion on how she went about it.

As per DAVV’s hypothesis, the girl kept the stolen answer book the near washroom and after seeing the question on the paper went to the loo and copied the answer from some book.

It is believed that some staffer of the exam centre could have helped her in the malpractice.

Though the girl did not accept the allegation, the UFM committee recommended debarring her from the exam for two years.

Sources in the university stated that the recommendation of the UFM committee was accepted as the nature of the cheating case was very serious.