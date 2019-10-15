Indore: DAVV creates history, releases 40 results in 14 days

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), which was given October 15 deadline by Chancellor Lalji Tandon for releasing all pending results, created history by declaring as many as 40 out of nearly 50 pending results in just 14 days.

“Around 10 results are still pending. We will declare them also as soon as possible,” said exam controller Prof Ashesh Tiwari, who had given in writing to the Chancellor’s office that the DAVV would most likely release all pending results by October 15.

At the September 30 coordination committee meeting, Tandon had given October 15 deadline for releasing all pending results.

After that DAVV burnt mid-night oil and declared as many 40 results in last 14 days. Tiwari, evaluation centre in-charge Prof Rajendra Singh, computer centre in-charge Niranjan Shrivastava, deputy registrar (exam) Prajwal Khare and deputy registrar (confidential) Rachna Thakur played important roles in expediting the results.

“Task of declaring all results in just a fortnight was an uphill task but as instructions were from the vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain that we were to follow the deadline anyhow, we tried our best. I am satisfied that we declared 80 per cent of the pending results. Rest will also be declared at the earliest,” said Singh.

How committed the university was in declaring the results before the deadline can be gauged from the fact that it declared as many as 16 results in a single day; on October 9.

Tiwari stated that they were depended on examiners from other institutions for evaluation of answer books. “Had evaluation been confined only to our teaching departments’, we would have achieved 100 per cent target,” he added.