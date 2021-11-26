Indore: DAVV brings out Nath govt’s order to gag students’ voice

Indore

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has brought out an order issued by Kamal Nath led government three years ago to “gag the voice of students”.

Interestingly, the members of the same ABVP, who had opposed Nath’s government order in 2019, approved it as executive council members of DAVV.

However, when the matter came to light the executive council members washed off their hands.

An order dated October 26 received by colleges said that all acts of indiscipline, including protests, dharna, rallies by students, in universities and college campuses are being banned henceforth.

Stating that it is important that discipline is maintained in the colleges and university campuses, DAVV issued a charter of 13-point directives for maintaining discipline in institutions of higher education.

As per the order, acts of indiscipline, including protests, dharna and rallies, should not be conducted on higher education institutions (HEIs) without permission from institution authorities.

The government stated that it is necessary for students to respect all teachers, officers and employees of their respective institutes.

“Passing intolerant remarks against teachers, officers and employees are totally banned now,” the order says. It adds that it is the responsibility of all to ensure safety of the institute’s building, furniture etc. “No politics should be done in the institute’s premises,” the order went on to add.

The order also states that no act of disrespect of teachers should be done by any organisation/student. “All students should make efforts that their institute’s programmes are a success,” the order reads.

The DAVV stated that legal action would be taken against all those who try to disrupt working of the institute or try to pollute the institute’s atmosphere.

According to DAVV, this order of DHE which was also recommended by proctorial board of the university was approved by executive council in its meeting on September 24.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 12:29 AM IST