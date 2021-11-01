Indore: DAVV automation project to produce category-wise results

Indore:

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), which has been trying to become a paperless university since 2006 but could not taste success till date, has now decided to take baby steps towards its goal.Instead of floating tender for automation of the entire university, it has invited tenders for development of software for examination results processing in first phase. The last date to submit tender is November 20.The software development for result processing is just one module of Integrated University Management System (IUMS).This module will help university to automatically process the results which will decrease time in preparation of results. Besides, it will help university to have access to category-wise results as well. However, it won’t declare results category wise. If someone sought to know category-wise results, the university will be in a position to share that.After result module, the university is likely to float tenders for examination module and later on other modules.“We are going to get the entire university automated in through different modules,” said examination controller Ashesh Tiwari.After failing multiple times, DAVV has once again geared up to implement automation project in order to become paperless, faster and more efficient.IUMS will allow the students to enroll, register, and pay for courses through the portal. This will simplify the record management with unique identification of each student, faculty member, official, and staff.In total, 12 modules of IUMS will be prepared keeping New Education Policy in mind.The major modules of the IUMS are going to be – registration of students and staff, admin, academic, accounts, fees, examination and results.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 12:47 AM IST