Indore: DAVV asks colleges to provide info for AISHE, sets January 31 deadline​​

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Despite repeated reminders, colleges affiliated with Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) are not providing information sought for the All Indian Survey on Higher Education (AISHE). The university has now given a final reminder to the colleges and fixed January 31 as the deadline.

If the colleges fail to meet the deadline then they will be deprived of all types of grants given by the state government.

Besides, the DAVV would send a list of deviant colleges to Department of Higher Education requesting it to cancel the no-objection certificate issued to them.

In a letter addressed to heads of institutions of higher learning in the state, DAVV registrar Anil Sharma said the colleges failed to upload on AISHE’s website information related to faculty, students and available facilities and infrastructure of their respective institutes won’t be provided with any type of grant.

He also stated that action against erring colleges would be taken as per the rules of the Ministry of Education.

Online window for uploading information on AISHE website was opened in November. But several colleges have still not provided their details for AISHE.

“We have given the final opportunity for them to provide information for AISHE. The deadline has been set for January 31,” said Dr Rajeev Dixit, director of the college development council at DAVV.

Citing directives by the DHE, he said that if the colleges failed to meet the deadline, the university would have to withdraw affiliations to them.

The Ministry of Education's survey covers all the institutions in the country engaged in imparting higher education. Data is being collected on several parameters such as teachers, student enrolment, programmes, examination results, education finance and infrastructure. Indicators of educational development such as institution density, gross enrolment ratio, pupil-teacher ratio, gender parity index, per-student expenditure are also calculated from the data collected through AISHE. The objective of collecting the data is to make informed policy decisions and research for the development of the education sector.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 09:47 AM IST