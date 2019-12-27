Indore: DAVV applies for chairs named after four eminent women

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has proposed to setup chairs in name of four eminent woman personalities including Lilavati, Hansa Mehta, Kamala Sohonie and Anandibai Gopalrao Joshi.

“Proposal have been sent to the University Grants Commission (UGC) for setting up chairs in name of Lilavati, Joshi, Mehta, and Sohonie who made their mark in the fields of mathematics, medicine and health, education reforms and science respectively,” said Prof Abhay Kumar, nodal officer for chairs at DAVV.

The university has sought Rs 1.5 crore grant for setting up each of the four chairs.

Kumar stated that the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development has entrusted upon UGC the responsibility of setting up the chairs in the names of Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar (Administration) Lilavati (Mathematics), Lal Ded (Poetry and Mysticism), Amrita Devi (Forest/Wildlife conservation), Anandibai Gopalrao Joshi (Medicine and Health), Hansa Mehta (Educational Reform), Mahadevi Verma (Literature), Kamala Sohonie (Science), Rani Gaidinliu (Freedom Fighter) and Madurai Shanmukhavadivu Subbulakshami (Music and Performing Arts).

A public notice issued by UGC secretary Rajnish Jain said that 100% funding for the chair would be done by the Commission for five years which will be extendable for further five years as per UGC norms.

The UGC had sought proposals from the universities willing to setup chairs in the names of above-mentioned people in 21 days.

The DAVV sent the proposals within the deadline.

Functions of the chair

The academic functions of the chair would be to engage in research and, in turn, contribute to advancement of knowledge in the area of the study; to strengthen the role of university/academics in public policy making; to design and execute short-term capacity-building programmes for teachers in higher education focused towards the designated discipline of the chair.

Besides, the chair would have to provide a forum for inter-university/inter-collegiate post graduate and research level dialogues, discussion meetings, and seminars.

DAVV could not apply for Ahilya chair

DAVV, which is named after Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar, could apply for the chair in the name of erstwhile queen of Malwa even when it already has a research centre in her name.

The UGC guidelines do not permit us to apply for chair named after Devi Ahilya Bai. “The guidelines state that the chair should not be set up at the places where the eminent person concerned is already known for his works. Rather it is to be setup to disseminate about the person’s work at lesser known places,” a professor said.