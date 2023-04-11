Indore: DAVV apex body to finalise college fees slab on Tuesday

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The executive council of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is going to finalise the fees slab of colleges under its jurisdiction.

Vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain said that a committee led by director of college development council Dr Rajeev Dixit has prepared a draft of fee slab for colleges.

“This draft will be put before the EC for its approval on Tuesday,” she said.

“Once approved, all colleges - barring government colleges – will have to charge fees as per guidelines,” she added.

The draft of general fees slab has been readied by taking an average from three years' balance sheets of nearly 100 colleges.

Initially, the deadline for the colleges to get fee structures approved from the university concerned was March 30 which was increased to April 15.

Previously, the colleges were free to decide their fee structures. Misusing this privilege, many leading colleges have started charging hefty fees from students. For instance, one private college would charge Rs 15,000 annual fee for BBA courses, whereas another college would charge around Rs 1.5 lakh.

This difference between the fee structures of the two colleges was stark even when they would get the same degree from the university.

Taking note of this, the department of higher education has entrusted the responsibility of regulating college fees to the university concerned.