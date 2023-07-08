Indore: DAVV Apex Body Meeting Held BEd Students To Get Another Chance To Take ATKT Exam

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) executive council on Friday approved a proposal for giving one more chance to students, who could not clear their degree course as yet due to Covid-19 crisis, to take ATKT exam.

Besides, the EC gave approval to dual degree courses. The EC meeting was held on Friday wherein issues related to students, dual degree, principal appointments, and employees were discussed.

EC member Mangal Mishra said that many students could not take the exams during the Covid-19 crisis. The affected lot includes students from teachers’ education courses as well.

Keeping in view their future, last chance should be given to them for clearing their degree courses. Most of the members agreed to proposal. The EC approved the proposal. Now, the examination department will make a list of students who had taken admission in 2021-22 and 2022-23. They have to apply for ATKT exam.

Now, Dual Degree Is A Reality

The EC on Friday gave approval to dual degree course. Now, students will be able to do two degrees simultaneously. After taking admission in the regular course, the student can study in another course through distance education or online.

For this, the students have to keep in mind that the examinations and classes of both courses should not clash with each other. The university will issue guidelines regarding the dual degree program in the next few days.

Equal Wage, Equal Salary; Panel To Be Formed

The subject of regularising contractual teachers-employees and increasing salary of the visiting faculty was raised in the EC meeting. EC member Vishwas Vyas insisted on forming a committee for the process of regularisation of contractual teachers-employees. Vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain said that the committee will be formed shortly.