Indore: DAVV agrees to give away land for police station, water tank

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) executive council on Friday gave its approval to a proposal for giving away land from UTD campus for construction of a new building of Bhawarkuan police station, an overhead water tank and a temple with some riders.

“The executive council gave its nod to the proposal keeping the city’s interests in mind,” said vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain.

For widening two left turns on Bhawarkuan Square, district administration has to shift Lord Shiva temple and the police station from their existing locations to some other place. They found UTD campus best suited for the purpose. IMC too wanted space for constructing an overhead water tank on UTD campus.

Initially, DAVV had agreed to give away space only for the temple but after the intervention of higher education minister Mohan Yadav and water resource minister Tulsi Silawat it had agreed to consider the proposal for granting land for police station and water tank as well. The district administration had promised to give 40 acres of land in exchange.

The EC approved the proposal with some riders. The EC stated that the district administration would have to give land worth the cost space it is taking from DAVV. They also stated that the district administration should get encroachments removed on Bada Bangarda land, which was given to the DAVV for medical college, and lay a drainage line there.

Earlier, Congress leaders led by Tejprakash Rane barged into the EC meeting hall and shouted slogans against DAVV authorities for considering the proposal for giving away land of UTD campus for non-academic purpose. Police were called who pushed the protestors out of the meeting room.

Other decisions of EC

---- Research Centre in name of Sant Shiromani Ravidas Maharaj to be set up

---- Gold medal instituted for topper of MEd course

---- Nod to promotion of Bhanupratap Singh and Ajay Tiwari under CAS

---- Dr Rajesh Sharma and Dr Rekha Gadre made members in UFM committee

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 01:03 AM IST