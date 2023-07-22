Indore: DAVV, ACCA Join Forces For Capacity Building, Increasing Employability | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) and Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) signed their first international pact on Friday for capacity building, joint training programmes and increasing employability of students.

The MoU was inked by DAVV vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain and ACCA head Dr Sajid Khan at the university. School of Commerce head Prof Preeti Singh, who was instrumental behind this MoU, said that both institutions will work together for development of learning resources and creating an industry-ready workforce.

The MoU is aimed at enhancing employability of students through capacity building and conducting training, seminars and workshops for faculties. Both institutions will jointly develop strategies for career mapping of students in the field of accountancy and finance.

Besides, student support development programmes with international universities will also be conducted. Registrar Ajay Verma, Dr Rekha Acharya, DSW LK Tripathi and others were present during the signing of the MoU.

