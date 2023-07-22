 Indore: DAVV, ACCA Join Forces For Capacity Building, Increasing Employability
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: DAVV, ACCA Join Forces For Capacity Building, Increasing Employability

Indore: DAVV, ACCA Join Forces For Capacity Building, Increasing Employability

The MoU was inked by DAVV vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain and ACCA head Dr Sajid Khan at the university.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 01:20 AM IST
article-image
Indore: DAVV, ACCA Join Forces For Capacity  Building, Increasing Employability | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) and Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) signed their first international pact on Friday for capacity building, joint training programmes and increasing employability of students. 

The MoU was inked by DAVV vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain and ACCA head Dr Sajid Khan at the university. School of Commerce head Prof Preeti Singh, who was instrumental behind this MoU, said that both institutions will work together for development of learning resources and creating an industry-ready workforce. 

Read Also
Indore: Tantric Tells Woman Jinn Would Solve Her Problems, Rapes Repeatedly, Held 
article-image

The MoU is aimed at enhancing employability of students through capacity building and conducting training, seminars and workshops for faculties. Both institutions will jointly develop strategies for career mapping of students in the field of accountancy and finance. 

Besides, student support development programmes with international universities will also be conducted. Registrar Ajay Verma, Dr Rekha Acharya, DSW LK Tripathi and others were present during the signing of the MoU. 

Read Also
Bhopal: Head Constable’s Daughter Murder
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: DAVV, ACCA Join Forces For Capacity Building, Increasing Employability

Indore: DAVV, ACCA Join Forces For Capacity Building, Increasing Employability

Madhya Pradesh: Farmers Protest At Mandsaur Krishi Upaj Mandi

Madhya Pradesh: Farmers Protest At Mandsaur Krishi Upaj Mandi

MP: Crimes And Atrocities Against Tribals Have Shot Up, Protests Tribals

MP: Crimes And Atrocities Against Tribals Have Shot Up, Protests Tribals

MP: Omkareshwar’s Historic Landmarks Crumbling Under Apathy In Omkareshwar

MP: Omkareshwar’s Historic Landmarks Crumbling Under Apathy In Omkareshwar

Madhya Pradesh: Villagers Threaten To Boycott Polls Over Lack Of Road Connectivity Khetia

Madhya Pradesh: Villagers Threaten To Boycott Polls Over Lack Of Road Connectivity Khetia