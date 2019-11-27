Indore: DAVV 1st MP varsity to get Grade A+ accreditation

Indore: Adding yet another feather in its cap, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Tuesday secured Grade A+ accreditation from National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) thus becoming the only varsity in Madhya Pradesh to do so.

The university scored 3.30 on the scale of 4. In terms of marks, it secured 3,138 out of 3,804, which is around 82 per cent.

With this feat, the DAVV has come under the UGC's Category-II institutions that have autonomy to launch new courses without permission from the UGC, admit foreign students and appointment of foreign faculty.

In 2014, the DAVV with 3.09 score had secured Grade A accreditation. As being the leading university in MP, the DAVV was under immense pressure to perform better this time.

Living up to everybody's expectations, the DAVV improved its score to reach Grade A+ accreditation.