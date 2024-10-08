Indore: Daughters Of Safai Mitras Perform Garba, Spread Message Of Cleanliness | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a heart-warming celebration of both culture and cleanliness, daughters of sanitation workers (safai mitras) in Indore, India's cleanest city, gave a powerful message to the community. Dressed in their parents' sanitation uniforms, the girls performed garba, a traditional dance, while holding brooms in their hands, symbolising the importance of cleanliness in society.

The event took place at Valmiki Samaj colony in Rajmohalla area, where the Maha Valmiki Panchayat Garba Mandal organised the programme. The girls, proud of their parents' contributions to keeping the city clean, danced to the rhythmic beats of garba while holding brooms, reinforcing the significance of sanitation work.

Their performance aimed to remind the masses of the essential role that cleanliness plays in maintaining the health and beauty of the city. Municipal commissioner Shivam Verma graced the event with his presence, participating in the festivities and administering an oath of cleanliness to both the children and the safai mitras.

Read Also Commendable Effort: Indore Zoo Connects Children And Animal Lovers With Wildlife

“These children are the true torchbearers of cleanliness, and their parents are the unsung heroes behind Indore’s success as the cleanest city in India,” said Verma. He lauded the dedication of the sanitation workers and their families, highlighting how their work has become a source of pride not only for their community but for the entire city.

The event also saw the participation of additional commissioner Abhilash Mishra, additional commissioner Rohit Sisonia, mayor representative Bharat Parikh, and leaders from the Maha Valmiki Panchayat, including Vicky Pathrod and Sachin Pathrod.

“The garba performance and the accompanying message of cleanliness serve as a reminder of the importance of sanitation and the tireless efforts of the city's sanitation workers. It also exemplifies how the younger generation is taking up the mantle of social responsibility, ensuring that the legacy of keeping Indore clean continues for years to come,” Verma said.