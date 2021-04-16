Indore: Date extended to make correction in Madhya Pradesh board class 10,12 examination admit cards

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has extended the duration span to apply for correction in admit cards of class 10, 12 and vocational higher secondary examinations.

The last date to apply is May 10. The students appearing for the final examinations can submit the requests for correction in the admit cards through mpbse.mponline.gov.in till the same date.

“Earlier, the last date for students to apply for correction was April 15,” Deven Sonwani, divisional officer, said. He added that the decision to extend the date was taken in view of Covid situation in the state.

The board has already postponed class 10 and 12 examinations. The examinations, which were to begin from April 30, will now be held in June 2021. The class 10 exams were to begin from April 30, 2021, while the class 12 exams were to begin from May 1, 2021. The MPBSE admit cards for class 10 and 12 examinations have been released on its official website. Students will receive examination admit cards from their school principals.

Admit cards available on MP Online

The admit cards are available on MP Online portal. School heads can find admit cards from https://mpbse.mponline.gov.in/MPBSE/MPBSE. School heads of all government schools have been directed to download the admit cards and put their signature. They will be responsible to make admit cards available to students.