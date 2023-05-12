Indore: Data shows zero case of child malnourishment, directorate calls it 'impractical' and orders to use Poshan Tracker app

Malnutrition | -- Representational pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a paradox, where women and child development department has been spending over lakhs to eradicate the malnutrition, there are no found cases of Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) and Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) in the data.

Reacting to this, the directorate issued a letter on Thursday, stating that physical measurements including weight and height of the children are not being properly recorded since past months and therefore the data shows zero case of malnourishment. He has further ordered to record physical measurement of the children every month in the Poshan Tracker app to check the progress.

The letter issued by Ram Rao Bhonsle, Commissioner, women and child development department said, “The reports of MAM and SAM children have been recorded as zero continuously, which is impractical”

In order to prevent malnutrition in children and to implement the concept of 'Nourished Madhya Pradesh', the directorate has asked the CDPO’s to identify malnutrition by taking continuous physical measurement of all children from birth to 6 years.

The directorate has decided to conduct series of 'Monthly Body Measurement Days' from '11th to next 10 working days' of every month.

Bhonsle has ordered all the CDPO’s to create list of all the children from birth to 6 years and quality physical measurements (weight and length/height) of maximum 15 children should be taken every day and the caretaker of the children should also be informed.

Poshan Tracker to keep records of SAM and MAM

Bhonsle said, “During physical measurement days, the actual information of physical measurement (weight and length height) should be entered on the same day of every month by the worker in the Poshan Tracker App. Along with this, we will ensure uniformity of the reported data with the entry data in the monthly progress for the month of May 2023.”

Officials blame strikes and irregularity

Anganwadi workers are responsible for updating the entries of SAM and MAM. “During January and February, the workers went on strike and the entries that regulate the monitoring status of Mal nutrition were affected. The dramatic fall in the percentage might be a result of the strike. The department will soon reply to the questions and state all the reasons as well,” said MeenakshiHarvansh, CDPO.