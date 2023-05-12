 Indore: Data shows zero case of child malnourishment, directorate calls it 'impractical' and orders to use Poshan Tracker app
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Data shows zero case of child malnourishment, directorate calls it 'impractical' and orders to use Poshan Tracker app

Indore: Data shows zero case of child malnourishment, directorate calls it 'impractical' and orders to use Poshan Tracker app

“The reports of MAM and SAM children have been recorded as zero continuously, which is impractical”, says Commissioner of women and child development department.

Raginee ChaureyUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 03:58 PM IST
article-image
Malnutrition | -- Representational pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a paradox, where women and child development department has been spending over lakhs to eradicate the malnutrition, there are no found cases of Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) and Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) in the data.

Reacting to this, the directorate issued a letter on Thursday, stating that physical measurements including weight and height of the children are not being properly recorded since past months and therefore the data shows zero case of malnourishment. He has further ordered to record physical measurement of the children every month in the Poshan Tracker app to check the progress.

The letter issued by Ram Rao Bhonsle, Commissioner, women and child development department said, “The reports of MAM and SAM children have been recorded as zero continuously, which is impractical”

In order to prevent malnutrition in children and to implement the concept of 'Nourished Madhya Pradesh', the directorate has asked the CDPO’s to identify malnutrition by taking continuous physical measurement of all children from birth to 6 years.

The directorate has decided to conduct series of 'Monthly Body Measurement Days' from '11th to next 10 working days' of every month. 

Bhonsle has ordered all the CDPO’s to create list of all the children from birth to 6 years and quality physical measurements (weight and length/height) of maximum 15 children should be taken every day and the caretaker of the children should also be informed.

Read Also
MP Weather Update: Ratlam hottest at 44.2°C; mercury surpasses 41° in Bhopal, Indore
article-image

Poshan Tracker to keep records of SAM and MAM 

Bhonsle said, “During physical measurement days, the actual information of physical measurement (weight and length height) should be entered on the same day of every month by the worker in the Poshan Tracker App. Along with this, we will ensure uniformity of the reported data with the entry data in the monthly progress for the month of May 2023.”

Read Also
MP: Guna man climbs stage for Dhirendra Shastri's blessings, bouncers throw him out of venue during...
article-image

Officials blame strikes and irregularity 

Anganwadi workers are responsible for updating the entries of SAM and MAM. “During January and February, the workers went on strike and the entries that regulate the monitoring status of Mal nutrition were affected. The dramatic fall in the percentage might be a result of the strike. The department will soon reply to the questions and state all the reasons as well,” said MeenakshiHarvansh, CDPO.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 83.54% students passed class 12 CBSE exam in Bhopal region
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Rising temperature pushes up power demand in Malwa-Nimar

Indore: Rising temperature pushes up power demand in Malwa-Nimar

Indore: Data shows zero case of child malnourishment, directorate calls it 'impractical' and orders...

Indore: Data shows zero case of child malnourishment, directorate calls it 'impractical' and orders...

MP Weather Update: Ratlam hottest at 44.2°C; mercury surpasses 41° in Bhopal, Indore

MP Weather Update: Ratlam hottest at 44.2°C; mercury surpasses 41° in Bhopal, Indore

Madhya Pradesh: ED attaches Hemkunt Foundation's property worth ₹5.37 crore on charges of money...

Madhya Pradesh: ED attaches Hemkunt Foundation's property worth ₹5.37 crore on charges of money...

Indore: Three held for supplying brown sugar worth Rs 1 lakh in Rajendra Nagar

Indore: Three held for supplying brown sugar worth Rs 1 lakh in Rajendra Nagar