Indore: Dastak Drive; poor performance bugs health department, campaign extended for seven days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Due to the poor performance in the Dastak campaign by many of the bigger districts of the state —including Indore and Bhopal—the state health department has decided to extend the drive till September 7. Officials believe the department will extend the campaign’s time for a few more days again after September 7 due to the poor performance and lack of achieving the target.

Under the ‘Dastak Abhiyan’, which started on July 18, health workers are going from door to door to identify the common diseases among children below 5 years of age and providing immediate help for, and management of, the problem. The teams are also supposed to spread awareness among the residents regarding childhood abnormalities, malnutrition among children and nutrition for newborns.

Initially, the campaign was set to end on August 31, but the department extended the time by seven days. “The Dastak campaign has been extended for seven days as there were various mega-vaccination drives for the Covid-19 precautionary dose and a long spell of rainfall due to which the campaign was affected in August. The date has been extended to compensate for the delay,” regional director (Health) Dr Ashok Dagaria said.

According to the records of the health department, Indore stands at third spot in the list of the worst-performing districts, after Bhopal and Khandwa. Surprisingly, Indore division’s Alirajpur district is the best-performing state across the state, while Jhabua, too, managed to get a place among the best-performing districts. The department has a target of covering 4 lakh children in Indore district.

Most of city’s population belong to the urban areas

According to health officials, in big districts, such as Indore, the population is mostly urban. The districts lagging in the campaign are those with over 20 lakh population. ‘Most of the population of Indore stay in the urban areas, while we also have more population than the other districts. We’re trying to reach the maximum number of children and will try to cover the gap as soon as possible,’ the health officials said.

