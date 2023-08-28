Indore: Dastak Campaign Health Department Traces Over 27k Anaemic Kids In City | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing the Dastak campaign, the teams of the Health Department have covered 56 per cent of the target and traced over 27,000 anaemic kids in the district so far.

Moreover, the health officials have also found 100 kids under the category of severely acute malnourished (SAM) whose condition was medically complicated and all of them were referred to the institutions.

The teams of the Health Department have been running a door-to-door campaign to screen the children for various diseases, to identify and treat them.

“We started the Dastak Campaign on July 18 to screen over 3.85 lakh children of the city under the age of five years. In the last one month, our teams have screened over 2.42 lakh kids in different parts of the city out of which over 27,000 children were found anaemic while 329 kids were found suffering from diarrhoea,” district immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

“Over 400 teams have been conducting the door-to-door campaign across the district. The team members include anganwadi workers, ASHAs, paramedical staff, and others.

We will continue the campaign till August 31 and later we will submit the report to the administration,” Dr Gupta said The teams are spreading awareness among the residents regarding childhood abnormalities, malnutrition among children and nutrition for newborns during the campaign.

