Indore: Dastak campaign continues; health staff to visit children’s homes till August 31

Representative image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Dastak Abhiyan will continue till August 31 with the aim of maintaining the health and nutritional status of children up to five years of age. In the campaign, a joint team of the ANM, ASHA and Anganwadi workers will go from door to door to check the health of children up to the age of 5 years and identify diseases. It will also ensure proper treatment. Apart from this, people will be informed about the identification, management and treatment of diarrhoeal diseases in young children by conducting an intensive ‘Diarrhoea Control Fortnight’ campaign during this period.

Families will also be made aware of the need for early detection, management and referral of pneumonia in children. In the Dastak Abhiyan, people will be given information about the active identification and management of severely malnourished children. Also, children between 6 months and 5 years of age will be screened and managed for severe anaemia, that is anaemia using a digital haemoglobin meter.

Community awareness will be created on the use of ORS and zinc for the prevention of diarrhoea. ORS packets will also be distributed to households that have children up to the age of 5 years. Apart from this, all children from 9 months to 5 years will be given a solution of Vitamin A.

Tips to prevent diseases after rain

The chief medical and health officer said that the risk of spreading diseases during the rainy season is high. Diseases occurring in this season can prove to be dangerous. This requires caution, as carelessness can be fatal. Diseases that occur in the rainy season include cough and cold, fever, malaria, dengue, chikungunya, cholera and typhoid. Avoid getting drenched in the rain for a long time to avoid cold and fever. Wipe off water from the body and change clothes immediately. To avoid malaria, do not allow a pit to form around your house, and, if there is, indeed, one, do not allow water to collect in it. To avoid cholera, keep your house surroundings clean and use water after filtering or boiling it.

‘Stay safe and consult a doctor’

Typhoid is one of the most dangerous diseases. It is caused by infected water and contaminated food. This disease is accompanied by high fever that lasts several days. The infection of this disease remains in the gallbladder of the patient, so one should stay away from the patient having typhoid. The CMHO has appealed to the general public saying it is necessary to prevent diseases that occur during the rainy season. They can be dangerous if not protected against. If there is any disease, a doctor must be consulted immediately for correct diagnosis.