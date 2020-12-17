Indore dancers win International Excellence award

Indore based Dance team of Drupad Dance Academy won accolades and honours at recently held dance fest cum competition “Pratibha Parayanam Mahotsav” organized under the banner of Nrutyadham Kala Samiti, Bhilai in association with Geet Vitan, Chattisgarh, Dance hut, West Bengal and North East Vision, Assam as an online fest of international art and culture platform between 7th November to 7th December.

In this one month long online fest which saw participants from India and abroad. The Indore team participated in solo, duet, and trio categories in Bharatnatyam and Kathak dance styles. Kathak trio by Akansha Dixit, Ridhima Dubey, Gaurangi Joshi and duet semiclassical by Anisha Nigam and Saanvi Padhye and was awarded Sarvottam Samman with International Excellency certificate.

In solo dances Sarvottam Samman was won by Akansha Dixit (Kathak), Ishani Krishnan(Semi Classical), and Shivani Sudarshan(Bharatanatyam); Atiuttam samman was grabbed by Ishani Krishnanand Kisha Patni in Bharatnatyam, Angira Upadhyay, Ridhima Dubey, Anisha Nigam, Saanvi Padhye won it for Kathak while Anisha Nigam also scored for Drawing. Uttam Samman was won by Siyona Kumarawat and Siya Gupta for Bharatnatyam and Dimple Nagvanshi for Kathak. The participants were highly appreciated by Dr. Rakhi Roy, the convenor of the Pratibha Parayanam. Guru Ashish Pillai congratulated the winners, who have been diligently practicing even during the lockdown and making the best use of online training sessions conducted by Drupad Dance Academy.