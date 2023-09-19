Indore: Damaged Roads To Be Repaired On War Footing, Says Collector

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The repair of roads damaged due to excessive rainfall would be taken up on war footing, said collector Ilayaraja T, presiding over a Time Limit (TL) meeting held on Monday.

The collector told officials that care should be taken that the finishing of the road repair work is up to the mark. ALL GOVT OFFICIALS TO TAKE PLEDGE TO DONATE ORGANS The officers and employees of all government offices will take a pledge to donate organs. They will fill out the consent form on the organ donation portal, and encourage their friends and family to do the same. He also urged the common people to come forward and donate their organs.

The consent form can be filled out at https://notto.abdm.gov.in PRAISE FOR STAFF The collector praised the officers and employees for their excellent work in relief and rescue operations when the district was reeling under the heavy rainfall that took place in the past few days. He said that home guards, civil defence, food department, health department and West Discom officials worked tirelessly and helped hundreds of people.

He announced assistance of Rs 4 lakh from the Red Cross to home guards and civil defence for purchasing necessary equipment. SHOW CAUSE FOR NEGLIGENCE Instructions were given to issue a show cause notice to Lokendra Mandloi of MPRRDA for negligence in work during the rains. SPECIAL CARE FOR THALASSAEMIA PATIENTS It was stated in the meeting that special arrangements will be made for the treatment of children suffering from thalassaemia.

Health cards will also be given to these children. He gave instructions to immediately prepare and submit an action plan for converting one thousand classrooms of government schools into smart classrooms. Among others, additional collectors Roshan Rai and Rajendra Raghuvanshi and other officers were present in the meeting.