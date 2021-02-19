Indore

INDORE: Daly College to celebrate 150 years of foundation by meeting people from across India

By Staff Reporter

The journey began on Friday.

Daly College staff with people in Guna on Friday
Indore: A new way to celebrate 150 years of an institute is on anvil. The staff of Daly College plans to take on a journey to bond and heal the emotional trauma that followed corona pandemic. The staff members are visiting more than 82 places across the country to commemorate 150 years of the institute.

The journey began on Friday. The main objective is to thank fraternity of Daly College including former students among others. The staff members will visit Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangaluru, Hyderabad, Shillong, Leh, Dehradun, Lucknow, Visakhapatnam, Nagpur among other places.

Two teams of staff will be visiting cities in Madhya Pradesh. During the visit, high tea will be organised and the achievements of the institute will be discussed. Distinguished citizens will be invited at the programmes and old students will be felicitated. Feedback from the people will help Daly College to reach greater heights.

Daly College staff with people in Gwalior on Friday
Daly College staff with people in Chhindwara on Friday
Daly College staff with people in Betul on Friday
