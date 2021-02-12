INDORE: Daly College of Business Management organises Step In to begin new academic year

Indore: The students of Daly College of Business Management (DCBM) began new academic year with an orientation programme at Sheraton hotel on Friday.

The DCBM organised a special orientation programme, Step In, for its students. The chief guest was Narendra Singh Jhabua, president, Daly College Society. While addressing students, he spoke on ups and downs in one's life. He drew parallel with lines in electrocardiogram (painless test that measures human heart's electrical activity) symbolising fall and rise in life.

The meritorious students of DCBM were awarded scholarships at the function. Orientation programme facilitator Jitesh Manwani helped to develop leadership skills and team work in students through innovative management games. Principal Dr Sonal Sisodia and administrator Mayurdhwaj Singh presented saplings and mementos to chief guests and others. Event coordination was done by Anura Sinha and Raj Hariyani.