Indore: ​Daily dengue cases stable for last few days

Indore

As many as 16 more patients with dengue were tested positive on Monday with a total number of patients reaching 593, so far.

However, the city has got relief from the vector-borne disease as the daily cases of dengue are stable and not increasing as it was about 10 days ago.

“Yes, now the cases are not increasing as quickly it was earlier, when there were 25-27 each day, but now it is ranging from 14-16 only. The cases are likely to go down in coming days with stable weather conditions in the city,” district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel said.

He said that all areas of the city were affected with the deadly vector-borne disease and cases were found mainly from western area of the city including Vaishali Nagar, Pragati Nagar, and Silicon City on Monday.

As many as 16 people were found dengue positive on Monday including 6 males and 10 females.

The patients found positive on Sunday also include a 70-year-old man of Pipliya Rao, and also a 2-year-old girl of Vaishali Nagar.

Out of total dengue cases in the city, 350 were males while 243 were females including 128 children.

“There are a total 17 active cases in the city out of which 13 are admitted to hospitals,” Dr Patel said.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 12:51 AM IST