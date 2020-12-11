Indore: Cyclothon under Fit India campaign​ to start from Nehru Stadium on Dec 13

Indore

Cyclothon organi​s​ed under the Fit India campaign will be held on December 13, 2020. This is perhaps the first such offline event held inviting people for group cycling after coronavirus outbreak.

As per the release issued, Cyclothon will start from Nehru Stadium at 7:30 am on Sunday. With the aim of promoting healthy lifestyle and quoting the importance of fitness, the cyclothon has been organised under the campaign.

The event will be held across the country in each district and citizens can participate by registering on Fit India website, cycle daily a distance of their choice, and share their images and videos on social media tagging @FitIndiaOff and using the hashtag - #FitIndiaCyclothon and #NewIndiaFitIndia.

The inaugural edition of the Fit India Cyclothon was launched by the Sports Minister in January this year in Panaji, Goa.

This event was organi​s​ed with the aim to get the people involved in outdoor activities and to start a cycling culture across the country. It saw the participation of over 35 lakh cyclists from across the country.

District Sports and Youth Welfare Officer Joseph Baxla shared that the cyclothon will cover distance of 4 kilometres.

Starting from Nehru Stadium, cyclists will head to GPO Square, then Shivaji Square and Geeta Bhawan. From Geeta Bhawan, the route goes from Dhakkan Wala Kua to Madhumilan Square, MY Hospital. Then back from Shivaji Square, the cyclothon would conclude at State Bank Branch in front of Nehru Stadium.

The release also reiterated the motto of campaign ‘Fitness Ka Dose Aadha Ghanta Roz’. Further, it mentions that

World Health Organisation (WHO) has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Fitness Ka Dose Aadha Ghanta Roz’ programme, which calls upon all Indians to devote at least half-an-hour on their fitness for a better living.

In a tweet, the WHO wrote, “WHO applauds India’s initiative on promoting physical activity through its campaign Fitness Ka Dose Aadha Ghanta Roz.”