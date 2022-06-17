Indore: Cyclothon to celebrate Mahesh Navami on 19th June

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Cyclothon (Cycle Rally) is being organised by Regional Maheshwari Yuva Sangathan to celebrate Mahesh Navami Mahotsav on June 19, with the aim of giving the message of environmental awareness.

The Cyclothon will start from Mahesh Atithi Bhawan (Radisson Hotel) via Bombay Hospital, Sathya Sai, BRTS AB road to Navlakha Maheshwari Bhawan which will have a route of 7 km, in which any person, women, or children can take part.

Giving information, Madhuram Rathi of Yuva Sangathan said that free T-shirts, free certificates for all participants, and free refreshments will be given to the first 100 registrations of the cycle rally.