Indore: Cyclists pedal to waterfalls and hillocks to celebrate the World Bicycle Day

Indore
Leading in fitness challenges, the city of cyclists and fitness freak celebrated World Bicycle Day by organising a ride of 40 kilometers to nearby villages, on Wednesday. Various small groups pedaled to waterfalls, hillocks and other nature-escapes to celebrate the day.
In April 2018, the United Nations General Assembly declared June 3 as International World Bicycle Day.
The resolution for World Bicycle Day is to mark uniqueness, longevity and versatility of the Bicycle, which has been in use for two centuries, and that it is a simple, affordable, reliable, and clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transport.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), safe infrastructure for walking and cycling is also a pathway for achieving greater health equity.
“Accordingly, this improved active transport is not only healthy; it is also equitable and cost-effective,” CA Rajkumar Shah, who went cycling with his entire family, said.
Shah family cycled to Hinhonia and Pipliya covering 40 kilometres. The family went to villages to pick up fresh veggies, as shared by Jitendra, Priti, Santosh and Renu Shah.
“It was a fun family experience, where we learned more about each other and our surroundings,” students Avni, Rachit, Siddharth and Vithika Shah said.
A group of riders named Super Riders Squad including Ramkrishna Patel, Prithviraj Singh Rathore, Vipul Sarmandal, Dhruv Patidar, Manthan Manjrekar and other regular cyclists visited Bherughat village to celebrate the day.
Cyclists Lokesh Trivedi and Dr RB Singh cycled to Yashwant Sagar. On their way, meeting other cyclists, the cycling group celebrated the day with a beautiful ride alongside nature’s getaway.
