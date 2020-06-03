Indore: Cyclists pedal to waterfalls and hillocks to celebrate the World Bicycle Day

Indore

Leading in fitness challenges, the city of cyclists and fitness freak celebrated World Bicycle Day by organising a ride of 40 kilometers to nearby villages, on Wednesday. Various small groups pedaled to waterfalls, hillocks and other nature-escapes to celebrate the day.

In April 2018, the United Nations General Assembly declared June 3 as International World Bicycle Day.

The resolution for World Bicycle Day is to mark uniqueness, longevity and versatility of the Bicycle, which has been in use for two centuries, and that it is a simple, affordable, reliable, and clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transport.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), safe infrastructure for walking and cycling is also a pathway for achieving greater health equity.

“Accordingly, this improved active transport is not only healthy; it is also equitable and cost-effective,” CA Rajkumar Shah, who went cycling with his entire family, said.