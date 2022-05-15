Indore: Cyclist rides to create dinosaur figure with GPS

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On World Dinosaur Day, the Indore Cycle Riders community led by rider Amol Wadhwani, cycled through the streets of Indore in such a way that tracking their activity on GPS made the figure of a dinosaur.

A group of around 200 riders started their ride from the MTH compound at 6.00 am and completed the figure by riding 25 kilometres in 90 minutes down various routes. It took Wadhwani about 90 days to design the ride. The reaction of the riders after the ride was, “Even though we’re Indoris by birth, we’ve never seen the paths that we passed today and it wasn’t possible to have a drawing without going through the unpaved road and narrow alleys.”

The ride was flagged off by Jitu Bagni of the Muskaan Organ Donation Group and riders between the ages of 10 years and 65 years, along with about 15 women riders, especially from Bhopal, took part in the ride.

ALSO READ Indore: HEIs asked to implement academic bank of credits on urgent basis

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 11:41 PM IST