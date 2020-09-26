Indore: Cycle Friendly City challenge launched- Check out details

Indore: The Smart City started a week-long Cycle Friendly City Challenge from Saturday to motivate people to use cycle in their day-to-day activities. The motive behind the contest is to make Indore number one in the field of environment.

Indore Municipal Commissioner, Pratibha Pal said that the competition will be from September 26 to October 1. Participants can join this challenge by filling in their survey form by visiting the link https://forms.gle/yaAVs5uwcNcuScpK6. The competition is to take ahead India Cycle 4 Change challenge.

For this challenge, the participant must travel on their bicycle between 26 September to 1 October to their office or workplace. They have to take a selfie with the bicycle and to mention the distance of the workplace from home. With all this information, they have to make a post on social media and have to tag the official page of the Indore Smart City. The three winner participants will also be awarded attractive prizes.