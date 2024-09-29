 Indore: Cybercrime Increasing Rapidly, Beware Of It; Says Special DG Kapoor
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Cybercrime Increasing Rapidly, Beware Of It; Says Special DG Kapoor

Indore: Cybercrime Increasing Rapidly, Beware Of It; Says Special DG Kapoor

Financial crimes are mainly committed by cyber criminals through phishing in which a person is threatened or tempted and by getting trapped in fear or greed, he becomes a victim of such crimes.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 12:59 AM IST
article-image
Cybercrime representative pic | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cybercrime is a rapidly increasing crime. The main reason for the increase in cybercrime is not adopting adequate security measures and adopting the standards of the real world in the virtual world.

Financial crimes are mainly committed by cyber criminals through phishing in which a person is threatened or tempted and by getting trapped in fear or greed, he becomes a victim of such crimes. Special DG Varun Kapoor informed this to officers of MP Co-operative Bank during a cyber-awareness workshop organised at a city hotel on Friday.

Read Also
Bhopal 5-Year-Old Girl Murder: SIT Investigates Allegations of Human Trafficking Linked to Accused's...
article-image

Under the auspices of National Federation of Urban Co-operative Banks & Credit Societies Limited, the 712th workshop was organised for cybercrime awareness wherein 55 directors and senior officers of MP Co-operative Bank participated.

NAFCUB chairman Laxmikant Das, Indore Paraspar Sahakari Bank chairman Santosh Deshmukh, RBI Pune branch GM Hariprasad Patnaik, Indore Sahakari Bank CEO Deepak Kothari and NAFCUB advisor Subhash Gupta were present during the workshop.

FPJ Shorts
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Ruling BJP Faces Strong Anti-Incumbency Wave Amid Farmers' Discontent And Employee Protests
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Ruling BJP Faces Strong Anti-Incumbency Wave Amid Farmers' Discontent And Employee Protests
West Bengal: Calcutta HC Expresses Discontent With Probe Into Civil Servant's Wife Rape Case
West Bengal: Calcutta HC Expresses Discontent With Probe Into Civil Servant's Wife Rape Case
VIDEO: Female Anchor Of Lebanese News Channel Breaks Down In Tears While Announcing Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah's Death
VIDEO: Female Anchor Of Lebanese News Channel Breaks Down In Tears While Announcing Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah's Death
PSE Lessons Help Child Overcome Bullying, Says Case Study By NGO
PSE Lessons Help Child Overcome Bullying, Says Case Study By NGO
Read Also
'Rahul Gandhi Has No Right To Insult Hindus, He Should Apologise', Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan...
article-image

At the beginning of the workshop, NAFCUB chairman Das welcomed Kapoor by presenting a bouquet. Addressing the officers present in the workshop, Kapoor gave detailed information about the reasons for the increase in cybercrime incidents, measures to stay safe, precautions etc.

To avoid phishing, two things need to be kept in mind - no contact with strangers and even if the person is known, investigate him first, he said. At the end of the programme, Kapoor was presented a certificate by NAFCUB president Das and a memento by Indore Paraspar Sahakari Bank president Deshmukh.

Inspector Poonam Rathore and her team members played an important role in the successful conduct of the workshop.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates Brij Maitri Business Expo 2024

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates Brij Maitri Business Expo 2024

Indore: Experts Stress On Sustainable Solutions For Industries In Workshop Organised By...

Indore: Experts Stress On Sustainable Solutions For Industries In Workshop Organised By...

Indore: Cybercrime Increasing Rapidly, Beware Of It; Says Special DG Kapoor

Indore: Cybercrime Increasing Rapidly, Beware Of It; Says Special DG Kapoor

Uttam Singh & K S Chithra Bestowed With National Lata Mangeshkar Award; Lata didi was guarantee of...

Uttam Singh & K S Chithra Bestowed With National Lata Mangeshkar Award; Lata didi was guarantee of...

Metro MD Inspects Operation Control Centre In Indore

Metro MD Inspects Operation Control Centre In Indore