Indore: Cyber Clubs In CBSE Schools To Fight Cybercrime

Representative picture

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the fast-spreading virus of cybercrime and vulnerability of students, now all the schools affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will form cyber clubs for developing an ecosystem to prevent cybercrime.

The board announced that with the rapid and widespread adoption of digital technologies and online services, ensuring the security of our cyberspaces has become an indispensable component of personal safety.

“The escalating cases of data breaches and cyber-attacks highlight the urgent need for cybersafe and cyber-defence skills,” CBSE’s letter addressed to principals said.

CBSE director (Academics) Dr Joseph Emmanuel said, “School Heads are requested to form a Cyber Club in their schools and adopt a more focused approach towards promoting cyber hygiene.” Further, he instructed that one teacher, preferably with knowledge of cyber security, shall be nominated as the cyber nodal officer, whose details are to be filled in CBSE Oasis portal.

Clubs Can Equip Them With Fighting Skills

“By establishing Cyber Clubs, educators can provide students with a platform to explore, learn, and excel in the field of cybersecurity and emerging technologies, equipping them with essential skills for their future success, ” said Jaydeb Kar, CBSE helpline counsellor.

Read Also Indore: Engineering Colleges Told To Enrol As Member Of INAE

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)