Indore: Cyber Cell Recovers Rs 8.5L From Conmen | Photo: Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The State Cyber Cell succeeded in getting money back to the complainants in two cases of online fraud, an officer said on Saturday.

SP (cyber) Jitendra Singh said that an officer of a textile company complained on August 1 that his passport was dispatched through a courier company. He searched on the internet to get the customer care number of the courier company and called that number.

The receiver informed him that he can help him with the same. After that, he sent a link to the complainant, which he opened. The miscreant stole his credentials and using internet banking the accused managed to steal Rs 2.76 lakh from his account.

Read Also Bhopal: Plans Afoot To Bring Wild Buffaloes From Assam

The cyber cell official managed to return Rs 1 lakh to the complaint within a few hours.

Another complaint was received from the official of a multinational company. The complaint informed the officials that he was contacted by a person through Telegram.

The caller informed him that he can earn a good amount of commission by liking, subscribing and reviewing videos. The complainant accepted the task and initially received a commission as promised. However, later he lost Rs 8.48 lakh from his bank account.

He approached the cyber cell and complained. The cyber cell managed to freeze Rs 7.50 lakh in the account of the conman.

The team of inspector Rashid Ahmed, inspector Ramsumer Tiwari, SI Sanjay Chowdhury, and SI Manisha Pathode and the team did a commendable job in recovering money from the conmen.

SP Singh said that we should not click on unidentified links received on Telegram and other social media platforms.

The people should not deposit any amount asked for by the caller on the pretext of investment in cryptocurrency, shopping or job offers. We should activate two-step authentication on all social media platforms. Do not rely on unidentified messages or calls related to submitting KYC in Aadhaar, PAN etc.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)