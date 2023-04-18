Indore: CWC workshop on child rights for SIs, SJPU, and URJA unit

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A workshop on Child Rights and Protection was conducted for sub-inspectors (SI), Special Juvenile Police Unit (SJPU), and Urja Vikas Unit under ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ initiative. The workshop was organised by Child Welfare Committee and was chaired by Pallavi Porwal, chairperson CWC who was also the guest speaker at this event. The main objective of the programme was to inform about the problems and challenges faced by children and to make the participants aware about child rights and provisions of CRC and National Initiative for Child Protection including various legal instruments and services for child protection.

Porwal informed about 54 rights as per the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) and the existing acts in India to protect child rights like JJ Act, POCSO, Child Marriage Act, Child Labour Act, PCPNDT Act, and others. Child Welfare Committee has been organising a series of workshops for government officials so that everyone can come together and work for the cause. The workshop's theme is POCSO Act, and the aim is to ensure that concepts and awareness related to the Act can be shared with everyone.

By educating officials, the department aims to reach out to every individual in service. Porwal said, “One cannot be only responsible to ensure that these acts are enforced positively in the society, but everyone must take it as their responsibility.”

Read Also MP: HC to hear PIL on Indore temple tragedy today