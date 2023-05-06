 Indore: CWC gives custody of infant to father from mentally ill mom
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, May 06, 2023, 12:58 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on Friday rescued a two-year-old boy by separating him from his mother, who is mentally ill and handed him over to his father for proper care, an official said.

CWC chairperson Pallavi Porwal said the child's father had approached the committee with a complaint alleging that his 31-year-old wife was mentally ill and there was a threat to the child's life if he lived with her.

The woman had been living separately with her son, she said.

Following a detailed inquiry into the complaint, the CWC rescued thechild under provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and handed him over to his father temporarily for proper protection and care, Porwal said.

The police and NGO Childline were also involved in the operation to rescue the toddler, she said.

"When we rescued the child, he had a plaster on one of his hands. When asked about this, the woman told us that he had suffered injury after falling from the kitchen platform", the official said.

Porwal further said that the woman had misbehaved with the CWC team, which had visited her house on May 1 as part of an investigation into the complaint.

The CWC had called the child's mother six months ago to convince her to take proper care of her child and stay with her parents instead of living alone to ensure proper care, she added.

Indore: IDA to come up with 2,000 plots for middle and lower-income groups
