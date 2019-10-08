Indore: Cut offs of all subjects changed

Indore: Cut off marks of almost all subjects of assistant professor exam-2017 have changed as Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC)has implemented order of Madhya Pradesh High Court pertaining to women and physically handicapped quota.

The names of many candidates who were selected in the initial list figured in waiting list following revision of cut-off marks.

After a gap of 25 years, assistant professor examination for more than 3,100 posts was held last year and selection lists were released.

However, petitions were filed in High Court over quota for physically handicapped people due to which selected candidates were not given joining letters by Department of Higher Education (DHE).

In June, the court had disposed of petitions giving directions to the MPPSC.

Complying with the directives, the MPPSC had first issued revised posts of assistant professors and later revised the selection list.

A closer look at the list revealed that almost all subjects in selection list were revised due to change in cut-off marks.

Though the revised selections list has been released, there seems to be no respite in sight for nearly 3100 candidates selected for assistant professor’s posts lying vacant at government colleges across the state.

Despite being selected a year ago, the candidates are still waiting for joining.

Initially, the joining was put on hold following legal cases over reservation. And now, the appointments seem to have caught in political tangle.

A section of Congress workers including Pankaj Prajapati had lodged complaints with Department of Higher Education giving appointments a political colour.

Prajapati alleged that MPPSC under pressure from BJP-led government in the state had scrapped the interviews and selected candidates on the basis of marks in exams.

With change in guard at the state, the appointments may delay further.