Indore: Customs ready to welcome passengers, catch offenders

Indore: With the onset of operation of the scheduled commercial international flight from Devi Ahilybai Holkar International Airport next Monday, the Customs Department has completed its preparations at the airport. With all equipment and facilities, the Customs department is ready to welcome international passengers and also to stop and catch offenders. When the city airport is going to embark on the global map to have international flight operation, all-required services and facilities like Immigration check and Customs counters have been set-up. Though, the new terminal building is constructed in a way to have all required provisions for conducting the domestic as well as international flight operations. Therefore all necessary infrastructure required for Customs department is already available there. However, in the light of starting international

flight, the necessary logistic and human resources facilities have been acquired by Customs. Talking about preparedness, official sources informed that there will be three Customs counter at arrival area and two in departure. For the scanning of the baggages, one scanner will be there while procurement of another one is underway. These are sufficient to handle single international flight in a day. As many as 13 staff and officers, including 4 superintendent, 4 inspectors, 4 hawaldars, will be performing the duty, led by a Deputy Commissioner rank Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer at the airport.

The signages are being prepared. Entire staff has taken 4 days training at Bengaluru International airport. Later, one day workshop was organised here for the staff, where expert from Indira Gandhi International Airport inform about the procedures, nitty-gritty of offering facilities and also how to deal with passengers. For on-spot payment of Custom duty, SBI has set up an extension counter on the request of the Customs Department. There will be a help desk to guide passengers. Dos and don’ts and passenger charter will be displayed around the Custom counters. The approach of the department is to follow the best practices and offer best facilities to passengers. At the same time it will remain vigilant to catch and detain offenders.