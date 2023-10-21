 Indore: Customs Arrested 2 Person In Evasion Of ₹7.87 Crore
A search was conducted at their registered premises at Indore.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 21, 2023, 05:52 PM IST
PTI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Customs Commissionerate, Indore (MP & CG) arrested two persons in the case of Customs Duty evasion by violating the conditions of Advance Authorization License. The operation was conducted on October 19 and 20.

As per the case, Misuse of Advance Authorisation Scheme (Diversion of duty free Imported Raw material in domestic tariff areas) by Diary Valley Private Limited, by importing RBD Palm Olein (Edible Grade) in order to export Biscuits.

Prima facie, as per the details and incriminating documents, it is observed that Diary Valley Private Limited has imported RBD Palm olein (edible grade) under Advance Authorization Scheme amounting to Rs. 28.28 Crore and have evaded Basic Custom Duty (BCD) amounting to Rs. 7.87 Crore. It appears from the details available that the import has been done in a planned manner to evade Customs duty.

A search was conducted at their registered premises at Indore. During the search operation, the said premise was found closed which was declared as factory in registrations and it was also found out that no business activity from the premises was being conducted for a long time.

During the recording of the confessional statements and evidences on record, two persons were arrested under section 104 of the Customs Act, 1962 for the offence committed under section 135 of the Customs Act, 1962.

Subsequently the accused were produced on 20.10.2023 before the Judicial Magistrate and the Hon’ble court has sent them to the judicial custody. Further investigation is in progress.

