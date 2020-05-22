Indore: Curfew passes will not be valid from 7 pm to 7 am, strict action against violators

Indore: Curfew passes issued in the city will not be valid between 7 pm and 7 am. Strict action will be taken against violators, according to a district administration order.

Collector and District Magistrate Manish Singh released the amended orders on Friday evening. While making partial modification in the order issued earlier under Section 144 in connection with the movement and various religious, business etc. activities, from 7 pm to 7 am under the IMC border area the curfew passes will not be valid. Orders have been issued regarding permission and restrictions. Strict adherence to the order issued will be ensured. Action will be taken against those who violate the order, under Section 188 and other rules and regulations of the Indian Penal Code.

People engaged in emergency services exempted

During night hours, people engaged only in urgent services like Municipal Corporation, Electricity Department, medical store, all government / non-government doctors, paramedical staff, class IV employees and all officers and employees involved in law and order will be free from restrictions. Apart from the above, all other persons who have been given a curfew pass by the DM's office will be deemed to be postponed during this time.

Transport rules

All businessmen of Loha Mandi/Transport Nagar and Mechanic Nagar have been directed to complete the loading-unloading of their heavy vehicles after 7 pm and before 7 am.

Movement of persons working in industries

All industrial units and trading establishments, which have been granted permission to operate will ensure that all their activities are over by 7 pm.

No home delivery between the period

All the home delivery agencies approved by the District Administration have been directed that none of their deliveries can be done from 7 pm to 7 am.