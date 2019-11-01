Indore: Cultural programmes organised on State’s Foundation Day

Indore: Varied cultural programmes were held during the State’s Foundation Day ceremony at APTC Ground on Friday. Higher Education and Youth and Sports Minister Jitu Patwari was the chief guest.

On the occasion, Patwari read out the Chief Minister’s message. Malwi songs by students of Ahilya Ashram School No. 1, Kathak dance by the student Pratiksha of Government Music College and students of Umiya Patidar School were the main draw during the cultural programme. The Malkhamb performed by the students and youth under the aegis of Department of Sports and Youth Welfare was also appreciated.

The chief guest gave souvenirs to those who took part in the cultural programmes and also the Malkhamb players. Minister Patwari announced a grant of Rs 51,000 for the development of Malkhamb Sports in the district.

National flag hoisting and national anthem were sung at the beginning and Madhya Pradesh anthem was performed in the middle of the programme. Vande Mataram was sung by the students and citizens at the end of the programme.

Divisional Commissioner Akash Tripathi, ADGP Varun Kapoor, Collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav, SP (West) Suraj Verma, many officials and dignitaries were present in the program.

Have eggs by students Depends on choice of parents: District incharge minister Jitu Patwari said whether or not students have eggs in school will depend on the parents.

A controversy is going on in the state over introducing eggs as part of school’s mid-day meal programme, with opposition BJP and some religious groups opposing the move.

Patwari said the main objective behind offering eggs in schools is to improve the nutritional content in the food.

On a question regarding loan waiver, Patwari reiterated that the government will waive loans up to Rs 2 lakh of all eligible farmers. He said that all the promises made by the state government during elections will be fulfilled. He pointed out that the state government is already providing electricity to consumers at a cheaper rate.