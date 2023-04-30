Indore: Culprits booked for attacking doctors at Bombay Hospital

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man and his accomplices were booked under the Madhya Pradesh Doctor’s Protection Act 2008 and various sections of IPC on Saturday at Lasudiya Police Station for attacking doctors and staff in Bombay Hospital.

Police said that accused Sunil Yadav and his accomplices reached the hospital after his relative died on April 26 during treatment.

When the staff informed the relatives of Sanjay's death, the accused and others damaged hospital property, assaulted the staff and misbehaved with doctors. Sanjay Yadav was admitted to the hospital on April 18.

A CCTV video of the incident also floated on the internet in which the accused are seen assaulting a security guard of the hospital. The video also shows them hitting a doctor and pulling him out of his chair.

In the video, a group of eight to nine men are seen trying to vandalise the hospital and its property. The video shows that when the security guard stopped them, they attacked and manhandled him. Police are investigating the case and are searching for the accused.

