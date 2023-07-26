Indore: CUET-UG Registrations From July 27, PG From July 28

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), which had participated in the common university entrance test (CUET) for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses, on Tuesday announced plans to start registrations for UG counselling from July 27 and PG counselling from July 28.

“We have received result data of CUET-UG from National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday. Besides, the NTA officials promised to provide CUET-PG data to us on Wednesday. Now that, the result data is with us, we are going to start registration for UG counselling on July 27. If the results data for CUET-PG is received on Wednesday, we will also start registration for PG counselling on July 28,” said Prof Kanhaiya Ahuja, coordinator of the admission cell at DAVV.

The registrations for UG counselling will continue till August 2 and PG counselling till August 3. After that merit of registered candidates will be prepared.

“We have planned to start UG counselling from August 16 or 17 and PG counselling any day after August 20,” Ahuja said. He said that they would wind up both counselling before the end of August and start classes from September 1.

Around 1.88 lakh students had registered for CUET-UG eyeing admission in around 25 UG courses offered by DAVV teaching departments. Similarly, around 80,000 students had selected MBA courses while doing registration for CUET-PG.

The results of CUET-UG were declared on July 15 and that of CUET-PG on July 20.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)