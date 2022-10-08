Indore: CUET (UG) registrations begin for admission to DAVV

DAVV |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Registrations for the common university entrance test (CUET), a gateway to undergraduate courses of DAVV and some 90 other universities, began on Friday.

“After testing the integrity of the merit list uploaded online, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) asked MPOnline to open the registration window. The window opened in the afternoon,” said Prof Kanhaiya Ahuja, admission committee coordinator at DAVV.

The registration window will remain open for a week. Then, the university will compile the registration data and start the first round of counselling on October 17. The counselling will take place till August 21.

“In the first round, we will invite three students against one seat,” Ahuja said.

There are roughly 1,600 seats in 23 undergraduate courses offered by DAVV. That means around 4,800 students will be invited for the first round of counselling.

Ahuja expected that 85 to 90 per cent of seats will be filled in the first round of the counselling. “In that case, we will start the session from the first week of November,” he stated.

CUET for admission in UG courses was conducted by the National Testing Agency in July and August and the results were announced on September 15.

Around 79,000 students had registered for CUET (UG) eying admission to professional undergraduate courses offered by DAVV.

DAVV received result data from NTA after a fortnight due to which the university is forced to keep counselling dates close to Diwali festivities.

PG counselling post-Diwali

DAVV had also participated in CUET conducted for admission in PG courses offered by around 70 universities. The results of CUET (PG) were declared on September 25 but the NTA has not shared result data with DAVV to date.

Ahuja said that they will not be able to hold PG counselling before Diwali even if NTA sends results to us today. However, he said that they are in touch with NTA so that they can get the result data at the earliest.